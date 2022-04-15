The buyer of what was supposedly Tom Brady's last touchdown ball won't have to write a check anymore thanks to a mutual agreement between the buyer, consigner and Lelands Auctions.

Brady threw this ball 55 yards to wide receiver Mike Evans during the 2022 NFC Divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams. Evans then threw it into the stands and a lucky fan caught it, then decided to put it up for auction.

The Tampa Bay quarterback announced his retirement on Feb. 1, but only 40 days passed before Brady announced he had changed his mind and would return to the Buccaneers. At this point, the ball had just been sold for $518,628.

Jeffrey Lichtman, the attorney representing the buyer of the football, told The Action Network that his client was looking to void the sale as soon as the news of Brady's return came out. The unretirement happened less than 24 hours after the auction was completed on March 12.

Luckily for the anonymous collector, the ball had not been paid for yet. Also, the description of the item sold read "Tom Brady's Last Touchdown Pass Football," which is not an accurate statement anymore.

"We wanted to do the right," Lelands told ESPN. "It's the most unique situation that we'll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes -- at least when it comes to sports memorabilia. We're still not to the end of the book yet; we've written a chapter."

While this transaction did not work out, the consigner is still planning on selling the ball through the same auction house.