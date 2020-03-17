Samson: Why Bill Belichick didn't write any of his statement about Tom Brady
David Samson weighed in on Belichick's lengthy statement
Tom Brady sent shockwaves through the football world on Tuesday when he announced that he won't be returning to the New England Patriots. Brady plans to take the next step in his career and sign with another franchise.
During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson dissected Patriots coach Bill Belichick's statement on Brady and isn't buying that Belichick wrote it.
"Bill Belichick is a no nonsense guy," Samson said. "He's got no emotion, my kind of guy. All business. He's not a man of words except he came up with four paragraphs. I would tell you that Bill Belichick did not write one word of any of these paragraphs."
As many others believe, Samson thinks that Belichick has zero emotion and wasn't all that heartbroken about Brady leaving the Patriots.
"Tom was not just a player who bought into our program," Belichick said in his statement. "He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone setter and a bar raiser. He won championships in three of his first four years on the field and in three of his final six seasons with us, while competing for championships in most every season in between. This is a credit to Tom's consistency and what separates him. He didn't just perform. He didn't just win. He won championships over and over again."
It's unclear where Brady is going to play football next season, but many believe that it could be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Regardless of where that may be, Belichick has zero emotion and his statement wasn't exactly as heartfelt as it sounded.
