Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Seattle 6-6, San Francisco 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Seahawks are staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's match. They will head out on the road to face off against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks are staggering into the match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the 49ers will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Seattle pushed their score all the way to 35 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 41-35 to the Cowboys.

Despite the loss, the Seahawks had strong showings from Geno Smith, who threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, and DK Metcalf, who picked up 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Metcalf's longest reception was for an incredible 73 yards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco stacked a fifth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Sunday. They blew past the Eagles 42-19. The oddsmakers were on San Francisco's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The 49ers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brock Purdy, who threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 11.6 yards per attempt. Another player making a difference was Deebo Samuel, who gained 138 total yards and three touchdowns.

Seattle bumped their record down to 6-6 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.8 points per game. As for San Francisco, their victory bumped their record up to 9-3.

Odds

San Francisco is a big 10.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

San Francisco and Seattle both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.