San Francisco vs. L.A. Rams live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch 49ers vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: San Francisco 1-5; L.A. Rams 6-0
What to Know
On Sunday the Rams will take on San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. With a combined 890 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
The Rams might be getting used to good results now that the squad has six wins in a row. Last Sunday, they came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver, sneaking past 23-20. Todd Gurley was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he rushed for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Gurley's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for San Francisco, and their game last Monday only extended their streak of losses to four. They fell just short of Green Bay by a score of 30-33.
The Rams's victory lifted them to 6-0 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. If the Rams want to win, the Rams will need to focus on stopping San Francisco's C.J. Beathard, who passed for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Marquise Goodwin, who caught passes for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.22
Prediction
The Rams are a big 9 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, San Francisco are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 3-2-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 11 point favorite.
Series History
San Francisco have won 4 out of their last 6 games against L.A. Rams.
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers 34
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 39 vs. Los Angeles Rams 41
- 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers 22
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 28 vs. Los Angeles Rams 0
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams 16
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers 6
