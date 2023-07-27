The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley were finally able to come to a contract agreement, after months of not getting a deal done for the franchise tagged running back. Barkley signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, with incentives tied to the playoffs.

Last week, the 26-year-old running back threatened to sit out training camp, but on Thursday, Barkley was in the building.

While speaking to the media, Barkley seemed positive about being with the team, saying, "It feels good. Good to be back in the locker room and see familiar faces."

"I'm doing what I love I'm out there playing football, I'm happy," he said.

When asked why he decided to show up to training camp on Day 1, he said, half joking, "I had an epiphany," causing chuckles throughout the room.

Barkley said he looked at the situation from multiple angles, both from an emotional and business standpoint.

"No the reality of it is 1. Kind of just followed my heart. Obviously I heard what everyone was saying in the news, on social media and I kind of just followed my heart," Barkley said.

"And then you know you gotta look at it as a business point, from a business view, I felt like it was the best thing I could do. Some people may agree or disagree with this, to sit out or sit in, and I felt like for this year specifically the best thing that I can do for myself would be coming back, out there playing the game that I love, playing for my teammates, doing something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid."

Barkley acknowledged the monetary frustrations that running backs throughout the league are experiencing. He is hoping the future looks different for running backs.

"I know what's going on with the running back situation and me being tagged and the value of a running back continues to go down,'' he said. "The only way that I feel like that's gonna change is someone's gotta make a change. God willing, hopefully I can be one of the people to do it … I feel like with everything that's going on in the running back market and everything that's going on with me being tagged, the only thing that is gonna change that is by one of us going out there and making a change."

Barkley was asked why he said this year specifically when mentioning why it made sense to come to camp. He said it is about living for the present rather than worrying about what is a year away.

"The reason why I say this year specifically is I can't see the future,'' he said. "I wish I could. Only thing that I can focus on is now and if certain situations come up like this again next year, which obviously everyone is aware that that can happen. I'll deal with it when that happens. Right now I can't focus on if this happens, if that, the only thing I can focus on is who I am today, how I come in the building, how I work and how I prepare for the season."

The Giants are able to franchise tag Barkley again next season and if the RB hits all his incentives, he will increase his future franchise tag value.

This will be a big year for Barkley, as he sets out to prove that running backs have value enough to get large contracts. Last season, Barkley had 1,312 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns and a long of 68 yards in 16 games played. He also had 57 receptions for 338 yards.