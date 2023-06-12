The New York Giants will hold their mandatory minicamp this week. Saquon Barkley won't be attending.

The Giants placed a franchise tag on Barkley in March, but he's yet to sign. Whether or not Barkley is frustrated with his contract negotiations, the Giants running back is unsure if a long-term deal will get done with the team.

Barkley isn't even sure if he'll sign and take the $10.091 million salary on the tag for 2023.

"I think they're open to talking. I'm open to talking," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I think at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush. There is still time on the table to get to July 17. July 17 is not tomorrow. It's not in a week.

"That is how I look at it. Maybe that is the naïve way to look at it, I could be completely wrong. But for me, that's how I look at it. I could be completely wrong. Hopefully. I trust in the Giants that we could get something done."

The deadline for players who were franchise tagged to get a contract extension done is July 17. If a deal isn't reached, that player can either sign the tag and play the 2023 season at that salary or choose to hold out until either they sign the tag or get a new deal done.

If a deal isn't reached, Barkley has considered sitting out the season.

"That comes up in the conversation," Barkley said. "At the end of the day, it's all about respect. That is really what it is."

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards last season, which was fourth in the NFL -- and the most by a Giants running back since Tiki Barber in 2006. He finished with 1,650 yards from scrimmage in 2022, good for seventh in the league. Barkley said he has talked with the Giants throughout the offseason, but wants a deal that's fair for both sides.

"I see (the market). I'm aware of that," Barkley said. "I feel like I'm more than that. I feel we finally got to a place where we're a successful team. We got to start winning games, and I was a big part of that."

The Giants were 9-7-1 last season in part thanks to Barkley. New York will have a hard time matching that record if he decides to sit out the coming season.