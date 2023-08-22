Seahawks first-round wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to ESPN. The time frame for when Smith-Njigba will return will be determined after the surgery, but this report does note that there is still a chance that he could be ready for the start of the regular season.

Smith-Njigba reportedly suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. Specifically, he is said to have injured himself on his 48-yard reception midway through the second quarter where he was brought down at the Dallas 1-yard line. By looking at the highlight, Smith-Njigba didn't appear to be in any noticeable pain immediately following the reception.

Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as Seattle took the Ohio State product with the No. 20 overall selection. In 22 games throughout his collegiate career with the Buckeyes, he hauled in 109 passes for 1,691 yards and 10 touchdowns. That said, Smith-Njigba was limited to three games last year with a hamstring injury.

Throughout the summer, the 21-year-old has impressed and that play has carried over into the preseason where he caught six of his seven targets for 83 yards.

Seattle opens up its regular season at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10. That gives Smith-Njigba roughly 19 days to recuperate to potentially be ready for Week 1. If he is unable to be ready for that NFC West head-to-head, that will mean a bigger target share for veteran wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.