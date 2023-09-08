After not showing up on Wednesday's injury report, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice. Walker is dealing with a groin injury that kept him sidelined for the entire preseason.

Walker's limited participation on Thursday could be a precautionary measure by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ahead of the team's Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Regardless, Walker's status on Friday's injury report will be telling regarding his possible status for Sunday's game.

A 1,000-yard rusher during his rookie season, Walker missed a significant portion of camp with the injury but resumed practicing in a full capacity prior to Seattle's third and final preseason game. Despite the injury, Walker is still atop the Seahawks' depth chart despite an impressive summer from Zach Charbonnet, a second-round pick who averaged a whopping 7 yards-per-carry during his final season at UCLA.

Seattle's 2022 second-round pick, Walker emerged as the Seahawks' top running back last season. In 15 games, the former Michigan State standout rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards-per-carry. His play helped the Seahawks clinch a surprising wild card berth.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 228 Yds 1050 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

The Seahawks' first opponent has already ruled one of their best players out for Sunday's game. On Wednesday, Rams coach Sean McVay said that former All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury will not only sideline him for Sunday, it could eventually land him on injured reserve.