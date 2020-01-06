Seahawks plan to increase Marshawn Lynch's role in the offense moving forward

The Seattle Seahawks were able to slip past the Carson Wentz-less Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round on Sunday night, thanks to the heroics of quarterback Russell Wilson and rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The Seahawks understand that they will need other players to step up if they want to make a deep run in the postseason however, and we should expect to see the running backs get an uptick in touches.

The Seahawks were forced to sign 33-year-old Marshawn Lynch after losing their top three running backs to injury, and he has rushed for just 41 yards on 18 carries in two games. He has scored a touchdown in each game, but hasn't been a major part of the offense up to this point.

During a Monday appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that he expects Lynch's workload to increase.

"Yeah, I think he's doing great," Carroll said, (H/T NFL.com). "I'm really excited about it. I want to see him do more now. He's made it through, again, two games. He felt good last night. I haven't seen him today, the day after sometimes but he felt good again. And, so, I think we can increase his role and allow him to be a little more active part of it. He does bring an element that we love and it's that style and that toughness. We saw it on the sidelines when he's dumping guys out of bounds. We saw it on the goal line when he's smacking it in the end zone after getting hit on that 3[-yard line] or 4 and still finished it off. But he's got all those elements that we love, so I think we'll see more of him in the next couple weeks here."

The Seahawks were held to just 64 rushing yards in the 17-9 victory over the Eagles, and Lynch accounted for just seven of those yards on six rushes. Wilson was the leading rusher with 45 yards, and rookie running back Travis Homer had 12 yards on 11 rushes.

Lynch did have a nice touchdown run just before halftime -- reminiscent of some of the "Beast Mode" runs he had recorded in years past.

Fighting his way in for the touchdown, it's @MoneyLynch!



Q2: SEA 10, PHI 3 pic.twitter.com/7TG5OAQTqN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 5, 2020

The Seahawks appear motivated to keep Homer as the main back per se, but it sounds like Lynch should expect more touches for Seattle moving forward.