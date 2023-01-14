The Seattle Seahawks (9-8) travel to Levi's Stadium to play the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) in an NFL Super Wild Card matchup on Saturday. The 49ers reeled off a 10-game winning streak and won the NFC West. On the opposite sideline, Seattle secured the seventh seed in the NFL playoff bracket and made the 2023 NFL playoffs in the first season of the post-Russell Wilson era. The 49ers swept the season series against Seattle this season.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists the 49ers as a nine-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has hit 54% of his NFL picks against the spread (749-636-22) since the start of the 2016 season.

In addition, Nagel has gone an incredible 21-8 in his last 29 spread picks involving the Seahawks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. 49ers:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -9

Seahawks vs. 49ers Over-Under: 42 points

Seahawks vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -475, Seattle +380

SEA: Seahawks are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Wild Card games

SF: 49ers are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 against NFC West opponents

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers' offense hasn't missed a beat since rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over. San Francisco has finished with more than 310 total yards in all six of his starts. Purdy is fearless in the pocket and owns a strong arm to push the ball downfield. The Iowa State product is completing 67% of his throws for 1,374 yards and 13 passing touchdowns. He's thrown for at least two passing scores in six straight games.

Tight end George Kittle is a highly productive target who does damage after the catch. The Iowa product has caught 60 receptions for 765 yards and is tied for third in receiving touchdowns (11). He's reeled in seven touchdowns over the past four weeks. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk provides another explosive option in the aerial attack. Aiyuk has been a fluid route-runner and can pile up yards after the catch. The 24-year-old leads the team in receptions (78) and receiving yards (1,015) with eight touchdowns.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's offense is led by quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks finished the campaign ranked 13th in total offense (351.5) and ninth in points per game (23.9). Smith owns superb pocket presence and mobility with excellent accuracy. The West Virginia product was eighth in passing yards (4,282), fourth in passing touchdowns (30), and sixth in QBR (61.1). He's tossed at least two passing scores in 12 matchups.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has been a physical ball-carrier who owns a pair of quick feet. Walker III has the speed to evade defenders with the strength to barrel through arm tackles. The 2022 second-round pick rushed for 1,050 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns. Seattle finished with at least 197 rush yards in consecutive weeks to close out the regular season.

