The Seattle Seahawks will meet the New York Giants in a key NFC matchup on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks (2-1), who are coming off a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, are looking to stay on track for another shot at the NFL playoff picture. Seattle has reached the playoffs 15 times since moving to the NFC in 2002. The Giants (1-2), meanwhile, are looking to rebound from a 30-12 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. New York has earned nine trips to the postseason since 2000. The all-time series is tied 10-10, with Seattle winning five of the past six matchups.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Giants vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Giants and just locked in its MNF picks and predictions.

Seahawks vs. Giants spread: Seahawks -1.5

Seahawks vs. Giants over-under: 47 points

Seahawks vs. Giants money line: Seahawks -127, Giants +107

SEA: Seahawks are 2-1 against the spread so far this season

NYG: Giants are 0-1 straight-up at home

Seahawks vs. Giants picks:

Why the Giants can cover

New York is led by quarterback Daniel Jones. The fifth-year veteran has struggled at times this season, but has still completed 63 of 97 passes (64.9%) for 562 yards and two touchdowns. He has been picked off four times. He is not afraid to run the football, and in three games has carried 24 times for 107 yards (4.5 average) and one score. For his career, he has thrown 62 touchdown passes against 38 interceptions and has rushed for 13 TDs.

Veteran running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful with an ankle injury, but Matt Breida could start in his stead. Brieda scored last week and also hauled in three receptions.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Veteran Geno Smith continues to be a steady force at quarterback. He leads Seattle with 736 yards passing on 71 of 103 attempts (68.9%) with four touchdowns and one interception for a 98.2 rating. Smith nearly had back-to-back 300-yard passing games, falling just shy in the win over Carolina. Against the Panthers, he completed 23 of 36 attempts (63.9%) for 296 yards and one touchdown and one interception. A week earlier in a win at Detroit, he completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards and two TDs.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is also helping power the Seahawks offense. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 47 times for 204 yards (4.3 average) and four touchdowns. He has one explosive play of 36 yards and has converted 13 first downs. He has registered a pair of touchdowns in each of the past two games.

How to make Seahawks vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total.

So who wins Giants vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Seahawks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.