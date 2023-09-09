The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to open the 2023 NFL season with a NFC West rivalry game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams are less than two years removed from winning a Super Bowl title, but are still in bounce back mode after posting a 5-12 overall record in 2022. The Seahawks are looking to build off their 2022 season that ended with a 9-8 overall record and a trip to the NFC Playoffs. Rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) is expected to play for the Seahawks, and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Rams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Seattle is favored by 5 points in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 46. Before making any Seahawks vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up..

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Rams and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 1 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Seahawks -5

Seahawks vs. Rams over/under: 46 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seahawks -224, Rams _185

Seahawks vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks have plenty of reason to be optimistic entering the 2023 regular season. Geno Smith is coming off a career year in 2022 where he earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and took home the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Smith completed 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 100.9, while also rushing for 366 yards and one TD.

The Seahawks have built a dynamic group of weapons around Smith led by the wide receiver trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Metcalf caught 90 passes for 1,048 yards and 6 TDs, while Lockett hauled in 84 passes for 1,033 yards and 9 touchdowns. Smith-Njigba, one of the team's first round picks in 2023, was one of the top performers for Seattle all offseason. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams appear to be headed towards a rebuilding project, but they still have a proven veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford, and arguably the top defensive player in the NFL in Aaron Donald. Stafford battled injuries throughout the 2022 season, but was spectacular in his first season in Los Angeles leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title while completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 102.9.

Like Stafford, Donald battled some injuries in 2022, but was a disruptive force when he was on the field. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year failed to record double digit sacks for the first time since 2016, but is entering the 2023 season at full strength. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's Seahawks vs. Rams pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Rams on Sunday, and which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Rams spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 163-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.