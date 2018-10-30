Sean McVay says there's a 'very good chance' the Rams will get Cooper Kupp back for matchup vs. Saints
Kupp injured his knee back in Week 6 but is getting ready to return
The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be back at full strength as soon as this weekend. In his Monday media availability, Rams coach Sean McVay indicated that the team could get wide receiver Cooper Kupp back on the field for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. He said Kupp has a "very good chance" of being ready to go this week.
Kupp has been out for the last two weeks while dealing with a sprained MCL. He initially suffered the injury while being horse-collar tackled early in the Rams' win over the Denver Broncos back in Week 6. He was carted off the field and it looked like his season might be over, but he actually returned to the game for a few plays after halftime before exiting for good.
Kupp had also been knocked out of the Rams' previous game, suffering a concussion late in the first half of a win over the Seahawks after catching six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown prior to the break. He recovered from the concussion protocol in time to play against the Broncos, only to sustain the knee injury early on.
Along with Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, Kupp is part of one of the NFL's premier wide receiver trios. During L.A.'s first five games, Kupp caught 30 passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns. Each member of that trio had been playing more than 95 percent of the Rams' snaps, as the Rams strive to keep the same personnel on the field at almost all times in order to make things look as similar as possible for opposing defenses before breaking into differing route combinations. Such a formula has made them arguably the most explosive and efficient offense in the league. Getting Kupp back on the field will only make them even better.
