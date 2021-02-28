If you're looking for an elite pass-rusher this offseason, look no further than Shaquil Barrett. The Buccaneers edge rusher is on the verge of hitting unrestricted free agency and, if he reaches that point, will be looking at a number of clubs vying for his services, setting up a major payday. According to Spotrac's market projections, Barrett could be looking at a contract that pays him an average annual salary of $19.7 million per season, which isn't a bad chunk of change at all. However, the elephant in the room is the Bucs potentially placing the franchise tag on him once again and keeping him off the open market. If he does shake loose, however, he'll be a very popular player during this free agent cycle.

Over the last two season in Tampa Bay after coming from the Denver Broncos, Barrett has blossomed into one of the league's elite pass-rushers. Dating back to the 2019 season, Barrett has 27.5 sacks, 93 pressures, and 38 hurries while helping the Bucs evolve into Super Bowl LV champions. During that playoff run, the 28-year-old was a monster, totaling four sacks, nine tackles, and eight quarterback hits. Needless to say, he's pretty good at disrupting the pass.

In this space, we'll dive into Barrett's pending free agency and be your go-to resource for all the news and rumors surrounding the next step in his career. We'll constantly be updating this page to have the latest developments, so you'll know exactly where he's going when it happens.

Top free agent landing spots for Barrett

If the Buccaneers elect to use the franchise tag this offseason, the betting favorite is that it will be Barrett who gets it. The Tampa Bay brass has noted that they want to keep the majority of their core that helped them win Super Bowl LV, which certainly includes Barrett. If they can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal prior to the start of the new league year, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see them place the tag on him. This not only ensures that he's with the team in 2021, but it also extends the negotiating window until deep in the summer.

Outside of a potential return to Tampa Bay, you'll have to look at who has the most money to spend when talking about a free agent of Barrett's caliber. That leads us to the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and New England Patriots. For the Jags, they are projected to have the most cap space in the entire NFL by a rather healthy margin. As they are about to enter the Trevor Lawrence era, Urban Meyer could look to build a strong defense with some high-profile players while he has his franchise quarterback on a rookie contract. In 2020, Jacksonville ranked 31st in the NFL in sacks, so adding a piece like Barrett seems to be quite the need.

With the Jets, new head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded guy after coming over from the 49ers, where he served as their DC. As the Jets have the second-most cap space in the league, they have plenty of room to bring in a player like Barrett, which could fit in perfectly for how Saleh wants to build his unit. Sticking in the AFC East, the Patriots also have a lot of cap room to work with and, while many expect them to use it to address the offense, don't be surprised if Belichick zags. New England typically doesn't break the bank for players, but Barrett could be a rare exception in a similar fashion to when the team inked Stephon Gilmore to a massive contract on the first day of free agency back in 2017. Belichick still needs to find a quarterback to help the Patriots in their rebuild, but the hoodie could opt to go all-in on reshaping the defense to bring about a physical-style of football that he seems to embrace.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Scouting report (pros and cons)

Pros:

Elite pass-rusher (19.5 sacks in 2019)

Durable (missed one game during his Bucs tenure)

Strong against the run

Rarely misses tackles

Clutch, plays well in big games (NFC Championship Game, Super Bowl LV)

Cons:

Took five seasons to break out, leaving some questions of being a flash in the pan

Free agent timeline

Feb 11: During an appearance on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, Barrett, who played the 2020 season on the franchise tag, told host Adam Schein that he feels like he has earned a big contract and noted that he feels "like it's time for me to break the bank now."

"I mean, I do still want to have a great fit for me and a great fit for the family," he said while explaining that he'd hope to remain with the Buccaneers. "So whatever that, like, that turns out to be. But I do want, I want to be, I want to be here. I think we got a great team here, a great organization here. So we will definitely go on just to see how it works out and shake up. But, I'm looking forward to trying to get something done here."