Things just continue to get worse for the Chicago Bears as they sit at 0-2 on the season. Third-year quarterback Justin Fields and the offense has struggled, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned, and now Soldier Field is missing six figures worth of equipment.

According to a report from ABC7 Chicago, a Soldier Field manager confirmed that someone stole $100,000 worth of equipment from the facility on Wednesday. Gator utility vehicles and lawn mowers are among the missing equipment.

Members of the Soldier Field staff said the thieves tore down a security fence in order to reach and escape with the equipment.

Luckily for the Soldier Field staff, the Bears are on the road this weekend as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bears will return home for a matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Leading up to Sunday's game, Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy are hoping to sort through some of their offensive woes. Earlier this week, Fields suggested some of his struggles could be chalked up to "coaching." Later that day, Fields walked back those comments, adding that plenty of blame could be placed on his shoulders for the slow start.