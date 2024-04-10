Heath Miller is about to write a new chapter in his football life. Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion who played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was recently named as new head coach at St. Anne's Belfield in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Miller, 41, received the promotion after previously coaching his sons as a middle school assistant.

"It's a huge challenge," Miller told WLOX, "but I know that I'm going to surround myself with the right support."

Miller said that he will definitely apply some of the things he learned from some of his past coaches. He played at Virginia under longtime NFL and college coach Al Groh. With the Steelers, Miller was coached by Hall of Famer Bill Cowher and likely future Hall of Fame coach Mike Tomlin.

"I've been able to see how the best operate," Miller said. "I know what it looks like. There's going to be many quotes, I'm sure, that I've learned from them."

Miller and his wife have four children who are going through St. Anne's Belfield's school system. Each of Miller's three boys play football for the school. Miller's oldest son will be entering his freshman year this fall.

"More than coaching them on the field, it's the car rides to and from practice and the bonds that you have in those moments," Miller said. "With four kids, those one-on-one moments that you get are things that I really cherish."

As a former player, Miller brings a wealth of experience to the table. A former first-round pick, Miller played an integral role in the Steelers winning two Super Bowls, three AFC titles and five division titles during his time in Pittsburgh. Miller, the 30th overall pick in the 2005 draft, was known on the field for his toughness, dependability and complete ability as a tight end. Miller was also hailed for his selflessness and team-first attitude. Each of these traits played a role in Miller winning the Steelers' team MVP award in 2012. He was also inducted into the team's Hall of Honor in 2022.

"He was always in the right place," former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after Miller's retirement at the end of the 2015 season. "He was a guy that we developed an amazing relationship and rapport. When there was trouble, I knew he was going to be in the right spot. That's what made him special. He was going to be in the place he was supposed to be. I knew I didn't have to guess or wonder. I knew he would be there. There were times I would ask if he was open and he would say no, and I knew he was. That was the selfless part of him."

When it comes to being a high school coach, Miller said that he is excited to see his players learn how to bounce back from adversity. He's also hoping to foster an environment that will lead to lifelong memories and lessons.

"Have a lot of fond memories," Miller said of his high school playing experience. "Built great relationships, and [hope my players] think back fondly as I do to my high school experience."