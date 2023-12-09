The Steelers have lost two straight games, but Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren received a big win by getting one of his fines rescinded by the NFL.

Warren was initially fined $48,556 for lowering his helmet while blocking Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht in during the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Rams.

Warren has been fined twice by the NFL this season. The first fine was for Warren's hit against Browns safety Juan Thornhill in Week 2. He was able to get that fine reduced from $48,333 to $39,000 via an appeal.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do," Warren said after being fined a second time, via Steelers Now. "I don't know how I'm supposed to hit dudes are like 350 pounds and 2 feet taller than me. I can't stand my ground and punch them. They'll run me over."

Prior to having his second fine rescinded, Warren was slated to lose about 10% of his 2023 salary to fines.

"It's so much money," Warren said. "That's money I could give my family."

Fines aside, it's been a highly successful season for the second-year running back. Warren currently leads the NFL with a 5.6 yards-per-carry average and has amassed a team-high 884 all-purpose yards for the Steelers, who are hoping to snap their current losing streak next Saturday against the 6-5 Colts in Indianapolis.