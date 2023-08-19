Kwon Alexander is known for being a physical player, and he lived up to his reputation during his first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for Alexander, that physicality ended up costing him a pretty sizable chunk of his paycheck.

Alexander was fined $43,709 for his hit on Chase Edmunds during the Steelers' preseason-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via NFL Media. The hit, which initially looked clean in real time, was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The NFL is undoubtedly sending a message that hits delivered with the head lowered will be penalized this season, both on the field and in the form of fines.

In recent years, the NFL has been making noticeable efforts to make the game safer. Specifically, the league has made steps towards reducing concussions by adjusting the rules and eliminating many of the hits that have led to head injuries in the past. Along with taking better care of quarterbacks and receivers going over the middle, the NFL's new kickoff rules have eliminated a significant amount of collisions with the increase in touchbacks.

Making the game safer is probably how the NFL justifies extending the regular season a week back in 2021. The league also added two more playoff teams while eliminating playoff byes for the No. 2 seeds in each conference. More than ever, the winner of the Super Bowl is more about which team is healthiest and less about which team is the best.

When it comes to Alexander's penalty, the Steelers are surely happy to see that the 29-year-old still has his intensity and the ability to make big plays. A nine-year veteran, Alexander was a Pro Bowler earlier in his career before injuries limited his availability over the past several years. He was signed by the Steelers during the first week of training camp after spending the 2022 season with the New York Jets.