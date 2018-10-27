Steelers, Penguins, Pirates send condolences to victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's major professional sports franchises offered condolences Saturday to the victims of a shooting at a synogogue in the city.

At least 10 people were killed and six others injured.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning's tragedy in Pittsburgh," the Steelers said on Twitter. "We will continue to pray for everyone involved."

The Pirates and Penguins also responded.

Our hearts break at the news of this morning's tragedy in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this horrible event. — Pirates (@Pirates) October 27, 2018

We are incredibly saddened to hear of this morning's tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2018

The suspected shooter is custody. Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh's public safety director, told reporters the scene is "one of the worst that I've seen," and Gov. Tom Wolf, who arrived at the Tree of Life synagogue later in the morning, called the shooting an "absolute tragedy." Now, each of the city's major professional sports teams have chimed in with condolences.

The synogogue is located in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, roughly 15 minutes from PNC Park, Heinz Field and PPG Paints Arena, the homes of the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins, respectively.