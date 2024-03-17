Even with Justin Fields on their roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback for 2024 and beyond. The Steelers and Wilson expect to come to terms on a longer contract after the 2024 season, the Post-Gazette reported shortly after the news broke that the the Steelers had acquired Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Wilson signed a one-year veteran's minimum salary of $1.21 million for the 2023 season. The Broncos, who officially released Wilson last week, are paying him $39 million not to have him on their roster this season.

The Steelers' quarterback plan is for Wilson to be the starting quarterback, with Fields backing him up. The addition of Fields gives Pittsburgh an option in the event that Wilson doesn't pan out. If Wilson plays well this season, Fields will likely test the market next season as a free agent. He could also choose to stay in Pittsburgh as Wilson's backup.

Pittsburgh is clearly high on Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler who has enjoyed a borderline Hall of Fame career. Wilson struggled during his first season in Denver (2022), but he bounced back last season before he was benched after 15 games. His 26 touchdown passes last season were twice as many as Pittsburgh's three starting quarterbacks threw in 2023.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

During his first official day as a Steeler, Wilson alluded to being in Pittsburgh for the long haul. A Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, Wilson said that his primary goal in Pittsburgh is to add at least one Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' collection.

"I want to be a part of the Pittsburgh community for a really long time, and I'm really excited about that," Wilson told Steelers.com. "Hopefully we can add more championships here."

Wilson's 2024 salary gives the Steelers a lot of wiggle room. Pittsburgh will likely continue to add to its roster in free agency after already acquiring Fields, Wilson, linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliott and receiver Van Jefferson. The Steelers are still in the market for a receiver after recently parting ways with Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson II.

"When you think about it, to be released but then to come here and to know that it's not going to cost very much," Wilson said. "The best part about it is we get to add more players and do more things, and really, go win. Go win now and that's our focus."