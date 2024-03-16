Justin Fields has finally been traded. After months of speculation, the former Chicago Bears' quarterback has been dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that goes to a fourth-round pick based on playtime as confirmed by CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Fields' status in Chicago had been in doubt since the middle of the 2023 season, when rumors started to circulate about the Bears' longterm plans for him. In the end, the Bears ultimately decided to start over at quarterback while giving Fields a fresh opportunity with a new team. That team is the Steelers, who have reportedly been interested in Fields for quite some time.

In Pittsburgh, Fields will join forces with nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, who was signed this week just before the Steelers traded former starter Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson is penned as Pittsburgh's starter with Fields serving as his backup, via ESPN.

The trading of Fields all but guarantees that the Bears will select former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears' next starting quarterback will have a pretty decent supporting cast around him, a group that includes wideouts Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett.

From a money standpoint, the Steelers are in an ideal situation at the quarterback position. Fields is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has a cap hit of just $3.2 million. The Steelers will have until May 2 to pick up his and running back Najee Harris' fifth-year options.

The Steelers signed Wilson for just $1.21 million as the Broncos are paying him $39 million not to have him on their roster in 2024. Even with the acquisition of Fields, the Steelers still have the financial flexibility to add to their roster in free agency. Expect Pittsburgh to add another wideout to the equation via free agency sometime soon.

Fields went 10-28 as the Bears' starting quarterback. While his record wasn't great, Fields nonetheless showed flashes of his potential that compelled Chicago to select him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. His completion percentage climbed during each of his three seasons with the Bears. In 2022, Fields recorded the second-highest rushing total for a quarterback in NFL history. Last season, he set career highs in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdown passes while throwing a career-low nine picks.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

In college, Fields enjoyed a prolific career at Ohio State. A two-year starter in Columbus, Fields led the Buckeyes to consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. His most iconic moment with the Buckeyes was his six-touchdown performance in Ohio State's 49-28 win over Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Fields will look to further tap into his potential in Pittsburgh, who have completely turned over their quarterback room over the past month.