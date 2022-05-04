Pittsburgh Steelers first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett already has some insight on his new team and is familiar with their training facility. The 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, which just so happens to share a practice building with the Steelers.

The two facilities could not be closer to each other. At least he will know exactly where to go on his first day.

Pickett walked into the right-side door for the last five years, and now all he has to do is turn left and he's ready to get to work with the Steelers.

Pickett said while at Pitt, he would often imagine taking that left and suiting up for an NFL team. Here's what the first quarterback taken in the draft told NBC Sports' Peter King:

"Every time I'd walk into the Pitt side, I'd always glance over at the left and kinda envision one day walking over to my left, through the other door. Now that that's happening, it's pretty awesome."

Pickett will also be able to keep the number he wore at Pitt, thanks to Pittsburgh veteran Karl Joseph giving up No. 8 to the team's newest quarterback. Joseph will now wear No. 38.

Same practice building, same number, and only time will tell if he has similar accomplishments in the pros as he did in college.

At Pitt, Pickett ended his career with a 62.4% completion rate, 12,303 yards, 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He threw for the most 300- and 400-yard games in the program's history. He also saw success on the ground, rushing for 809 rush yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.