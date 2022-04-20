The Pittsburgh Steelers are returning to Saint Vincent College for training camp. After holding their last two camps at Heinz Field due to COVID-19, Pittsburgh is returning to Latrobe, where they have held the majority of their training camps since 1966.

Saint Vincent College, which is about 40 miles from Pittsburgh, has for years been a popular place for Steelers fans to spend a summer afternoon. Fans can attend the team's live practices -- without charge -- while also getting a chance to greet the players as they walk to and from practices. Steelers training camp in Latrobe also includes a "Friday Night Lights" practice that is held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Steelers president Art Rooney II expects training camp to be similar this summer to the previous ones the team has held at Saint Vincent.

"It's been a great setup, mostly for our fans," Rooney said, via the team's website. "They love it up there, so we're anxious to get back up there and give our fans a chance to get up close and personal with our players and our team. That's always been the best part about it."

Along with the unique fan experience, Rooney pointed to the Steelers' success when asked about the other motivations associated with returning to Latrobe. Each of Pittsburgh's six Super Bowl titles were won after holding camp at Saint Vincent.

"We've had a pretty good track record coming out of Saint Vincent since we've been going up there, so that doesn't hurt," Rooney said while smiling. "Like I said before, our fans just love it, it's a great atmosphere, great for families, it's free of course. Just so many aspects of it are great for the fans. The whole community up there in Latrobe gets behind everything. ... Just a lot of great pieces to it that we're anxious to get back to it."

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh's head coach since 2007, believes that there is a benefit as it relates to having his team practice in Latrobe.

"We love Latrobe. We love our relationship with Saint Vincent," Tomlin said the last time his team held camp at Since Vincent, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "It's a great atmosphere and a great place for that part of the process. The fan support we get up there day to day is second to none.

"We love our time up there, for sure."