Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool is making sure his most dedicated fans are recognized. He saw a video on social media from a Steelers fan whose father was recently diagnosed with dementia and made sure they felt the love from Pittsburgh.

"This is my daddy. He is 76 years old and has just been diagnosed with dementia," the son wrote in a Tik Tok video. "He is my best friend and he is the biggest Pittsburgh Steeler fan in the world. Dad is from Pittsburgh and hasn't been home in forever."

The fan continued, saying his dad's diagnosis has impacted how he's watched the game.

"We've watched every game together since I was a little boy! He has always been able to tell you every player on the team. Now he can't remember who is on the team, and it's so sad to see his memory fade. It would be awesome if Pittsburgh would send my daddy some fan gear so he would know who is on the team," the fan said.

He then said, "It would make him the happiest man in the world if Big Ben (Roethlisberger), Juju (Smith-Schuster), (T.J.) Watt, Claypool, (James) Conner, (Mike) Tomlin, (Maurkice) Pouncey would send him some love."

The fan showed videos of his dad with some of his old Steelers jerseys and his Steelers memorabilia.

Claypool also made a video, responding to the original, signing a jersey for the fan's dad.

"I hope this jersey can create a long-lasting memory for you and your father," the rookie said. "God bless you and your family and Go Steelers."

The Steelers are currently the only undefeated team in the league, sitting at 6-0. They will face the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens in a divisional matchup on Sunday.