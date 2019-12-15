Steelers vs. Bills odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from model on 95-64 roll

The Steelers will try to keep rolling toward a potential playoff spot and keep beating up on a conference foe when Pittsburgh hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are built around their defenses, but the Steelers will try to feed off the home crowd to win a fourth in a row with Devlin Hodges as the starting quarterback. Pittsburgh leads the series 16-9 and has beaten Buffalo in six of the last seven meetings. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by one-point in the latest Steelers vs. Bills odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Bills vs. Steelers picks of your own, be sure to see the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL lines and trends for Steelers vs. Bills:

Steelers vs. Bills spread: Pittsburgh -1

Steelers vs. Bills over-under: 37

Steelers vs. Bills money line: Pittsburgh -133, Buffalo +112

Steelers: WR James Washington has 11 catches of 20 yards or more.

Bills: RB Devin Singletary has rushed for at least 75 yards each time he has at least 15 carries.

The model has taken into account that the Steelers are 35-26-2 against the spread in non-division games since 2014, and the defense should be able to shake up Josh Allen, who has been sacked 33 times this season. Pittsburgh has taken quarterbacks down 48 times, led by T.J. Watt with 12.5 sacks. Linebacker Bud Dupree has 9.5 sacks, and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has eight, while four other players have at least two. The unit has forced 33 turnovers, with Minkah Fitzpatrick picking off five passes and Joe Haden four.

Pittsburgh has also covered the spread in five of seven games after a victory this season, and Hodges has plenty of weapons to work with. Wide receiver James Washington averages 18 yards on his 34 receptions, while Diontae Johnson leads the team with 42 receptions. The offense is hoping to get a boost from the return of running back James Conner (shoulder) after missing the past three games.

Pittsburgh will feed off the home crowd, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Steelers vs. Bills spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Bills are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following a straight-up loss, and they have an elite defense. The unit is third in the league in allowing 296.8 yards per game, 191.5 through the air. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are the heavy-hitters, while Tre'Davious White is the playmaker. Edmunds leads the team with 97 tackles, while Poyer has 90 with an interception and two fumble recoveries. White has four interceptions and has forced two fumbles.

Allen has led an efficient offense for the Bills, who are 5-0-1 against the spread on the road this season. Singletary has emerged as the primary running back, rushing for 642 yards, with a 5.6 per-carry average. He has seven runs of more than 20 yards. Receiver John Brown also has become a key piece, catching 64 passes for 908 yards and five touchdowns, while slot man Cole Beasley has 59 receptions for 664 yards and six scores.

