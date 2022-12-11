The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet on Sunday on Paramount+. The Ravens are in the hunt for a playoff spot, while the Steelers are on the outside looking in. Baltimore could have Tyler Huntley under center with Lamar Jackson doubtful with a knee injury he sustained in Week 13, while Kenny Pickett will lead the Steelers to what they hope will be a third straight win. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 36.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers

Steelers vs, Ravens date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Steelers vs, Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs, Ravens TV channel: CBS

Steelers vs, Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Steelers

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Steelers vs, Ravens, the model is picking Pittsburgh to cover the spread. The line for this matchup shifted this week with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful, but don't expect Pittsburgh to run away with this game. While Pickett has shown improvement over the last two games, he is still rounding into form and isn't a shoe-in to outperform Huntley. Plus, both teams have averaged fewer than 200 passing yards per game, so the ground game and defense could be factors on Sunday.

Although the model is picking the Over, don't expect this to be a blowout on either side. This game could be determined by a field goal. You may be able to stream the game here.

