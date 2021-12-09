The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in a battle on Thursday Night Football. Both squads would love to pick up a win in this primetime affair as they fight for a spot in the NFL playoff picture. The Steelers are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six Thursday games, while the Vikings are 7-3 against the number in their last 10 games in Week 14.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Steelers vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 44.5. Before locking in your Vikings vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Steelers vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -3

Steelers vs. Vikings over-under: 44.5 points

Steelers vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -170, Pittsburgh +145

MIN: Over is 7-1 in Vikings' last eight games following an against the spread loss

PIT: Steelers are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six Thursday games



Why the Vikings can cover

Safety Harrison Smith is second on the team in stops. He has logged 78 total tackles, including 58 solo. The Notre Dame product has also recorded five pass deflections, two tackles for loss with two sacks. Smith has finished with at least eight total tackles in seven games thus far. From Weeks 2 to 8, he finished with eight or more tackles in each contest. Against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, Smith had 11 total tackles with two pass deflections and an interception.

Fellow safety Xavier Woods is third on the team with 73 total stops and first with eight pass deflections. Woods has also come away with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has legitimate playmakers on both sides of the ball. On the offensive side, rookie running Najee Harris has been terrific thus far. He is fourth in the league in carries (217), sixth in rushing yards (779), and has five rushing touchdowns. Harris is also a potent receiving threat coming out the backfield with 57 receptions for 387 yards. The Alabama product is averaging 97.2 scrimmage yards per game. Diontae Johnson is the No. 1 wideout for Pittsburgh and is eighth in the league in catches (76), ninth in yards (914), and has six scores.

Johnson is coming off his third 100-yard performance of the year. In the win against Baltimore, he had eight catches for 105 yards with two touchdowns. On the defensive side, linebacker T.J. Watt is having another sensational season. Despite missing two games, Watt is first in the NFL with 16 sacks. The two-time First-Team All-Pro dominated Baltimore in Week 13, finishing with six total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

