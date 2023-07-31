PHILADELPHIA -- Three practices of Philadelphia Eagles training camp are in the books, as the team hasn't put the pads on yet. Regardless of how early it is, there are plenty of developments through the first three training camp practices before the pads actually come on.

Plenty of jobs are still open, but that will change over the next several weeks. Before things go to the next level with pads on, let's take a look at the Eagles players who stood out after the first three practices (along with the ones that still have some work to do).

Stock up

Jordan Davis, DT

Davis has stood out through the first few practices, playing in the four-man front and not strictly lined up at nose guard. Davis insisted he hasn't lost any weight, but he's better conditioned than he was his rookie season.

Davis will start on this team barring injury. The Eagles veterans have also noticed the difference he's made in his conditioning from year one to year two.

Jalen Carter, DT

Carter has been impressive early on in camp, even if he's been on the second team to this point. Another player the veterans have taken notice of, Carter has made a few highlight plays in the 11-on-11 drills.

The Eagles have been acclimating their rookies, but expect the process to speed up on Carter over the coming weeks. He'll be competing for playing time with Davis and Fletcher Cox on the first team.

Nolan Smith, LB

Smith made quite the first impression in the shells, demonstrating the speed off the edge and disrupting several plays in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. He had an opportunity to play with the first and second team with Haason Reddick out (groin), showcasing how he can add to the pass rush this season.

Smith will be an intriguing player to watch when the pads come on.

Reed Blankenship, K

When the Eagles first team lines up, Blankenship has been taking those snaps the entire time. Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds have been on the first team, but Edmunds has switched with with K'Von Wallace in certain personnel.

Blankenship had a strong camp last summer and is continuing that in the early portion of this camp. He knows the playbook well and isn't giving the Eagles any reason to move down the depth chart.

Stock down

Nicholas Morrow, LB

Nakobe Dean is entrenched at one of the starting linebacker jobs, but the other one is certainly up for grabs. Christian Elliss had an interception in the first training camp practice after having two in the open minicamp practices -- and he's splitting first-team reps with Morrow on top of his performance.

There's an open competition for the second linebacker spot. Morrow hasn't had any wow plays to date (he hasn't been bad either).

Tyler Steen, G

The Eagles are entrenched in giving Cam Jurgens the starting right guard job, allowing him every opportunity to earn the position. Where does that leave Steen?

Steen has been with the second team in the first three practices. He's even been yelled out by Nick Sirianni for pre-snap penalties. It's early, but Jurgens is the starter and Steen is on the second team. There has been no rotating between the players.

Devon Allen, WR

There's an opportunity for a wide receiver to earn a roster spot on this team. Allen hasn't been able to show the Eagles what he can do in Year 2 because he's on the active/NFI list. The Eagles signed Deon Cain last week and already have him working with the second team.

There are a plenty of wide receivers who have showcased their skills in the first three practices. Allen is already behind the eight-ball, and will need to stand out once he returns.