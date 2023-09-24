The Week 3 NFL schedule will feature a 13-game slate on Sunday. The finale of the day will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday Night Football. Both teams are 1-1 this season and this contest marks the home opener for the Raiders. Pittsburgh won the last matchup between the clubs on Christmas Eve last season, narrowly escaping with a 13-10 victory.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is a three-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Steelers vs. Raiders odds.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Raiders vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Raiders spread: Raiders -3

Steelers vs. Raiders over/under: 43.5 points

Steelers vs. Raiders money line: Raiders -153, Steelers +131

PIT: Steelers are 11-7-1 against the spread in the last 19 games

LV: Raiders are 9-10 against the spread in the last 19 games

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers are No. 3 in the NFL with nine sacks already this season and are in the top five in both quarterback hits (18) and takeaways (four). The Steelers have as many defensive touchdowns (two) as five NFL teams have offensive touchdowns in 2023, and T.J. Watt is one of the most dynamic defenders in the sport. Watt leads the NFL with four sacks this season and also leads the league with nine quarterback hits.

Flanking Watt is Alex Highsmith, who has 15.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits in his last 19 games. Highsmith also generated his first career touchdown last week, and the Steelers are facing a Raiders offense that is scuffling. Las Vegas is No. 30 in the NFL in scoring offense (13.5 points per game) and No. 30 in the NFL in total offense (250.5 yards per game).

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders have been elite in pass protection so far this season. Las Vegas is the NFL's only team not to allow a sack in 2023, and the Raiders lead the league in pressure rate allowed (14.8%) and pressures allowed (eight). The Raiders are also effective on third down, converting 44.4% of chances, and Jimmy Garoppolo has been efficient at the quarterback position over a large sample. Garoppolo is 33-16 as a starter since 2019 and is in the top five of the NFL in yards per attempt over that extended period. He is averaging 7.7 yards per attempt so far in 2023 and completing 72% of his passes.

The Raiders also have the shape of a strong running game with Josh Jacobs. He was a first team All-Pro selection in 2022 while leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. Jacobs also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 12 rushing touchdowns.

How to make Steelers vs. Raiders picks

