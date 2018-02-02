Super Bowl 2018 national anthem: Pink to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
The three-time Grammy winner will set the stage for Super Bowl LII by singing the national anthem
Before the Patriots try and win their sixth Super Bowl, and before the Eagles look for their first title since 1960, a three-time Grammy winner will take the stage in front of billions of eyes to sign the national anthem.
Pink, who has also been a 19-time Grammy nominee, was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards for "What About Us" (Ed Sheeran won in the category). Pink is not only singing the anthem in front of one of the biggest audiences in the biggest event of the year; she's doing so before her favorite team plays.
The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 as the Eagles go for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles have played in two others, losing to the wild-card Raiders, who Philly was favored against, in Super Bowl XV and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots, meanwhile, are playing for their sixth -- all of which will have come since 2002. Justin Timberlake and Leslie Odom Jr. will also have performances at the Super Bowl, with the former headlining the halftime show and the latter singing "America the Beautiful."
Pink will sing shortly before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
