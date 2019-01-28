Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show: Maroon 5 headlines concert on CBS, will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi
All the details you need to know about the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on CBS when the Patriots face the Rams
The Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show on CBS has been booked, and so have the two teams in the big game, as the Rams and Patriots both won in overtime in their respective conference championships. The most-watched musical event of the whole year officially has its headliner and special guests as well.
Following in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Madonna, and so on, Maroon 5, the three-time Grammy winning band, will be this year's headliners. The band will be joined by Travis Scott, a Grammy nominated rapper, and Big Boi, who is from Atlanta, which will be hosting the proceedings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Maroon 5, who have sold over 53 million albums and 48 million singles, are best known for hits like "This Love", "She Will Be Loved", "Harder to Breathe", "Moves Like Jagger", "One More Night", "Payphone", "Sugar", "Makes Me Wonder", "Maps", and "Animals". With nine No. 1 singles, Maroon 5 set the record the most No. 1 singles by a group in the 20-year history of the top-40 chart. They've been nominated for 13 Grammys, winning three times. Their most recent and sixth studio album, "Red Pill Blues", came out in 2017.
As for the special guests, Scott has been nominated for a Grammy six times. All three of his studio albums have gone platinum. His most recent album, "Astroworld", was released in August and has been nominated for Best Rap Album at next month's Grammys. The album produced the song "Sicko Mode", which is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
Meanwhile, Big Boi is best known for his work in Outkast, a hip-hop duo that has sold 25 million albums and won six Grammys. You've probably heard of songs like "Hey Ya!", "Ms. Jackson", "Roses", and countless others. Big Boi's most-recent album, "Boomiverse", came out in June 2017.
The Super Bowl, which will be broadcasted on CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com, will be held on Feb. 3.
