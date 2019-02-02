Super Bowl 2019 jerseys: Los Angeles Rams set to wear impeccable blue-and-yellow throwback uniforms
Party like it's 1999 in Super Bowl LIII!
Super Bowl LIII is only one day away, and you can stream it right here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access. The last time the Rams won a Super Bowl, they were based out of St. Louis and wearing some sweet blue-and-yellow uniforms. Nineteen years later, the Rams are back in the big game and again trying to take down the Patriots, and if they manage to pull it off, they'll do it decked out in blue and yellow.
The Rams, on the heels of their 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game, announced that they'll wearing their throwback uniforms in Super Bowl LIII, marking the seventh time the team will have worn its classic threads this season.
Since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, the Rams have re-embraced the color scheme they owned from 1973-1999, using the yellow and blue jerseys for six different home games -- including their divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys -- in 2018. One of the last times the traditional design was used as the Rams' main uniform, the team captured Super Bowl XXXIV as "The Greatest Show on Turf."
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
The Rams' base colors remain a darker blue, gold and white, but special occasions call for special outfits, and there is none more special in L.A. than the throwback. The club was able to choose its jerseys for Super Bowl LIII because the NFC had previously been designated as this year's home team.
If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ticket prices for Super Bowl 53
Patriots fans aren't feeling Super Bowl fatigue just yet
-
Super Bowl MVPs: Brady seeking fifth MVP
The Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, and this time they'll...
-
Super Bowl: Visitor's guide to Atlanta
In the football capital of the south, there's plenty to do
-
Super Bowl 2019 parties: All the details
Where are all the biggest bashes ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta? Allow us to be your...
-
Top five CBS Super Bowls of all-time
Will Patriots vs. Rams enter the pantheon of all-time great Super Bowls? You'll have to watch...
-
Super Bowl 2019: Time, TV info and more
Find all the information you need right here with Super Bowl Sunday coming up fast