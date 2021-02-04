It's safe to say that the Tom Brady experience in Tampa Bay has gone off without a hitch. In the quarterback's first season with the Buccaneers, the organization made the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and is about to play in Super Bowl LV to potentially win the second title in franchise history. Not too shabby for one season. But could this marriage last even longer? After all, Brady did only sign a two-year deal with the Bucs and will be entering the final year of his contract next season. That is, unless he signs an extension.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about the possibility of Brady and the team coming to terms on an extension at some point this offseason to keep the quarterback in Tampa a bit longer. While Arians was quick to note that he's not involved in contract talks, he did add that a Brady extension wouldn't shock him.

"I think Tom's real happy where he's at, and I wouldn't be surprised," Arians said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers that will pay him a base salary of $15 million and an additional $10 million in roster bonuses next season. If they want to tack on a few more years at similar figures, that does seem like something that the Brady camp could be intrigued by, especially if Tampa Bay continues to have strong pieces around the quarterback going forward.

The 43-year-old did make headlines this week when he didn't rule out the possibility of playing beyond his once-lofty target goal of 45.

"Yeah, definitely. I would definitely consider that," Brady told reporters Monday. "Again, it's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport and again it has to be 100% commitment from myself to keep doing it. I've been fortunate over the years. Alex [Guerrero] and I work really hard to make sure physically I can perform at my best because you take different hits, over the course of the year you deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. You know, it's just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career."

Brady also stated this week that he believes his stellar 2020 campaign can be improved upon and expects to be even better in 2021.

"As long as I'm playing, I want to improve and get better. I feel like next year is going to be a lot better than this year," Brady said Wednesday. "I feel like I'll be in a much better place mentally. I'm going to train a lot better this year, physically, next year I'll be in a better place. As soon as this game ends we're on to next season. We'll start thinking about next year then."

If Brady stays healthy and maintains this level of play, he certainly could continue to play for however long he wants. With that potential desire to push the limits of Father Time now out there, the ball may be in the Buccaneers' court to see if they want to hold onto Brady until the end of his football days.