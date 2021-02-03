The Nickelodeon presentation during the NFL's Wild-Card Weekend was such a hit amongst fans that CBS and Nickelodeon will team up again for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- although there won't be a separate game broadcast this time around. Super Bowl LV will air solely on CBS (watch it for free on the CBS Sports App) with a few Nickelodeon features added to the broadcast before and during the game.

Plenty of Nickelodeon-generated content will be on tap for Super Bowl weekend. Here is what to expect on Super Bowl Sunday and the events before and during the game:

@NFLonCBS, @CBSSports, @Nickelodeon and a variety of NFL social handles (e.g., @NFLUp, @TheCheckdown) will post Nick-themed highlights and moments from Super Bowl LV, with voiceover commentary from play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (Engle and Green were broadcasters on the Nickelodeon Bears-Saints game during Wild-Card Weekend).

The Super Bowl Today will feature a special sports-themed segment of Nickelodeon's Unfiltered game show, hosted by Jay Pharoah. Nick stars Green and Lex Lumpkin will try to guess the identity of one of NFL's biggest stars from Super Bowl LV, who is virtually disguised behind an animated 3D filter and voice changer.

CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson will recap the "slime-lights," highlights from the first two quarters of the Super Bowl that have been "Nick-ified" with original on-field graphics and filters, during halftime on CBS (Burleson was a commentator on the Nickelodeon game during Wild-Card Weekend).

Nickelodeon will kick off Super Bowl LV weekend with the Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular, a half-hour pregame special hosted by Green and Lumpkin, featuring Super Bowl fun facts, "Nick-ified" season highlights and predictions of this year's winning team with help from special guests. The Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular will premiere Friday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), on Nickelodeon, with an encore Saturday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (all times ET/PT). The special will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand and the Nick App beginning Saturday, Feb. 6.

NFLNickPlay.com will serve as a second screen experience for kids and families on game day, where users can engage with polls, trivia, games and more.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nickelodeon and build off the success and overwhelming positive response from the production of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon," said CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus. "The 'Nick-ified' elements in our pregame and halftime programming, along with the second screen digital and social highlights, will be the perfect complement to CBS Sports' first-class broadcast of Super Bowl LV, allowing us to reach an even wider audience on Super Bowl Sunday across a variety of platforms as we continue to showcase the power of the ViacomCBS family."

The Nickelodeon game on Wild-Card Weekend gave Nickelodeon its biggest audience in nearly four years and was the No. 1 cable telecast of the week with kids ages 2-11 and kids ages 6-11. Nickelodeon was the No. 1 trending topic in the United States on Twitter during the afternoon of the Wild-Card Game broadcast.