Tom Brady can cash in if he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title on a contract incentive the franchise will have no problem paying if he can beat the Kansas City Chiefs. A Super Bowl victory for Tampa Bay will pay Brady an additional $500,000 for leading the Buccaneers to the championship, per Spotrac.

Brady has already cashed in this postseason, the first Super Bowl appearance Brady has made in which he started the postseason in the wild card round. Brady earned $500,000 for making the playoffs, and an extra $250,000 for winning a playoff game. He earned an extra $500,000 for making the NFC Championship Game and an extra $500,000 for reaching the Super Bowl. In total, Brady has made $1.75 million this postseason and can earn up to $2.25 million if he wins the Super Bowl (has to play 75% of the snaps in each game for the incentive).

The Buccaneers quarterback also earned $1.125 million in contract incentives during the regular season for finishing in the top five in passing touchdowns and passing yards ($562,500 in each category). He also has a $10 million roster bonus that is fully guaranteed on the fifth league day of the 2021 season.

Brady is going to be the first quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and Super Bowl LV will be his 10th Super Bowl appearance -- the most for any quarterback in NFL history. Brady is also the NFL all-time leader in Super Bowl completions (256), passing touchdowns (18), and passing yards (2,838). A Super Bowl victory will make Brady just the second quarterback to win two Super Bowl championships with two different teams (Peyton Manning) -- and pay him a nice contract bonus along the way.