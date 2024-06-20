Rhamondre Stevenson is the latest NFL running back to receive a hefty contract extension. Stevenson and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year, $36 million extension that will included $17 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Stevenson, 26, is entering his fourth season with the Patriots, who selected him with the 120th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma standout has rushed for 2,265 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time with the Patriots. He rumbled for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns (with a career-high 5 yards-per-carry average) during the 2022 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 Att 156 Yds 619 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

The extension can reach up to $48 million if Stevenson can hit each of his season incentives that begin in 2025, via NFL Media. That season and through the 2028 campaign, Stevenson will receive $600,000 if he hits 1,400 all-purpose yards, an additional $600,000 if he hits 1,500 yards and $600,000 more if he can reach $1,600 yards. There are additional incentives for Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognitions.

Stevenson's new average annual salary of $9 million makes him the NFL's seventh-highest-paid running back, just behind Houston's Joe Mixon and just ahead of Baltimore's Derrick Henry. His contract comes shortly after Christian McCaffrey inked an extension that will pay him an average of $19 million annually.

The running back position has enjoyed a comeback this offseason after the position was grossly undervalued the previous several offseasons. Along with McCaffrey and Stevenson, Mixon, Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley and Green Bay's Josh Jacobs also signed lucrative, new deals this offseason in free agency. Several other running backs (including Henry, Washington's Austin Ekeler and Chicago's D'Andre Swift) also signed lucrative deals with new teams.

Given the news of Stevenson's extension, it's clear that he is part of first-year Patriots coach Jerod Mayo's long-term plans. New England is hoping to get back to the playoffs in 2024 after failing to quality for the postseason during each of Bill Belichick's final two years as coach.