With the 2024 NFL regular season on the horizon, the NFL has released some key information regarding the 2025 offseason.

Below are three start dates the NFL has issued to the NFLPA, via NFL Media.

Feb. 18 to March 4: Window to tag franchise and transition players

March 12: Start of the new league year and free agency

April 24-26: 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

April 7: Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workouts

April 21: Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workouts

Additionally, the league announced that a maximum of eight players per team can be designated to return from certain roster lists (i.e. injured reserve) in the regular season and an additional two times during the postseason. A player can be designated to return a maximum of two times, but each time will count against their team's total allowance.

Another key date to remember is March 10, when the legal tampering period for free agents begins. Usually, the first day of the legal tampering period is one of the busiest days on the NFL calendar.

The league's unveiling of the above dates reinforces the narrative that there really is no offseason in the NFL. This year's Super Bowl, for instance, will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9, a mere nine days before teams can start applying tags on players.