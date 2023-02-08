One Philadelphia bar is normally a home for all Kansas City Chiefs fans in the area (seriously), but won't be opening its doors on Super Bowl Sunday after originally planning to do so. Big Charlie's Saloon, located in South Philadelphia, revealed that the establishment decided not to open for Super Bowl LVII because they allegedly wouldn't be able accommodate the large amount of fans that would want to watch the game at the local bar.

"It saddens me to say we will not be hosting the Super Bowl this year, we sold tickets very fast and had to turn our patrons away. So we don't want to do that, we can't accommodate everyone so we will just close for the night. I'm sorry again. Go Chiefs!" Big Charlie's Saloon posted on Twitter.

Owner Paul Staico was previously taking reservations for patrons to come and attend the bar's Super Bowl party. As time went on, the number of reservations far exceeded the capacity of the small establishment, Staico told USA Today.

"People (who have) been supporting us for 40 years, we're going to tell them no because they're a day late?" Staico said. "That wasn't happening. Can't do it. So what do you do? It was a brutal decision, but we're going to be closed."

Staico also came to the stunning realization that Big Charlie's Saloon operates right in heart of Eagles country, so Eagles and Chiefs fans could certainly butt heads on gameday.

The South Philadelphia establishment is located in the same neighborhood as Lincoln Financial Field, where the Philadelphia Eagles play their home games. Big Charlie's Saloon is actually less than two miles away from the stadium.

For Chiefs fans living in South Philadelphia, unfortunately, they'll have to find somewhere else to watch the game.