The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in dramatic fashion. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker booted a 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds left to lift his team to victory, but the finish wasn't without some controversy.

On a key third down in the final two minutes, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for a holding penalty after he slightly grabbed Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bradberry admitted that he made a mistake after the game, saying "It was holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."

But that didn't stop NBC Sports Philadelphia host Michael Barkann from giving the officiating crew a piece of his mind on the regional sports network's postgame coverage of Super Bowl LVII.

He called the penalty "bull----" on live television, multiple times.

"And then they get to a third-and-8 on the 15-yard line, and an incomplete pass! And Carl Cheffers' team with a bulls--- call. I mean utter and complete bulls---," Barkann said. "It's unbelievable. It's inexcusable. You don't make a call then and there! You don't let the game be decided by the officiating."

His co-hosts, which included former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, looked to be in a state of shock as Barkann went on a tirade regarding the call.

The call is certainly going to be one that will be discussed for a long time, considering the juncture in the game in which it was called. For Eagles fans all over the world, they probably share Barkann's fiery sentiment.