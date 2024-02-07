With Super Bowl LVIII now less than a week away, companies are already giving viewers a taste of what is to come in between the action on CBS. A number of the brands that will be airing commercials during the Super Bowl have already released previews that include big stars from the world of sports and entertainment.

In recent years, companies have started unveiling short teasers and clips on social media to build curiosity about what will be in their commercial when the big day does arrive. In 2024, it seems like more brands than not have been doing exactly that, and we have gotten a bevy of previews for Super Bowl LVIII.

Legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Tom Brady and so many more will all be seen during commercial breaks of this year's game. As always, the companies will be getting as creative as possible to stand out among the long list of ads that fans will see on Feb. 11.

Some of that creativity has already been shown in "commercials for the commercial," so let's take a look at what is set to come when the broadcast cuts away from the field in Super Bowl LVIII

Arnold Schwarzenegger | State Farm

State Farm's Super Bowl teaser features the iconic action star in a perfect spoof of modern superhero movie trailers. The usual State Farm jingle is slowed and played on piano. There are flashes of the logo as dramatic dialogue plays. Finally, there's a shot of the man himself, standing tall and looking heroic right before the reveal of Schwarzenegger's superhero name, Agent State Farm.

Kris Kardashian | Oreo

The Oreo ad plays on the idea that people could have been making major decisions throughout history simply by twisting the classic cookie and seeing which side has the cream. The clip runs through several key moments in human history, and it ends with Kardashian using that method to decide whether to air her family's private life on the now famous docuseries.

Ken Jeong | Popeyes

The Popeyes teaser is a little bit more mysterious than some of the others on this list. Text on the screen says a man waited "52 years" for perfection, and it ends with a very brief shot of an icicle-covered Jeong emerging from a hyperbaric chamber. Because that's all we get, the teaser does it's job of leaving viewers wanting a little bit more ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Steve Austin | Kawasaki

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the more recognizable legends in WWE history, and he is not exactly known for his full head of hair. In this partnership with Kawasaki, Austin tries a mullet on for size in an ad for the company's new side-by-side vehicle, the Ridge. In an interview about the ad, Austin said he loved the idea when it was originally pitched to him.

Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady, Vince Vaughn | BetMGM

BetMGM already has a history of using prominent athletes and celebrities to promote its product, and three of them are teaming up for this Super Bowl ad. In this short teaser, Vince Vaughn lumps himself in with the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady as an "amazing" athlete. It seems like this ad will let Gretzky and Brady show off some of their comedic chops on Feb. 11.

Post Malone | Bud Light

Rapper and singer Post Malone is known as a musician who likes to have a good time, and he is leaning into that persona in this commercial for Bud Light. As "Magic Carpet Ride" plays over the top, it looks as if one Denver Broncos fan will have the night of his life tearing up the city with Post Malone, and that means the full ad could go in any number of directions.

Jenna Ortega | Doritos

Between her roles in "X," "Scream VI," and "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega has become something of a horror icon. By the looks of this clip, she will be playing that up in the Doritos Super Bowl commercial. Ortega is snacking on some Doritos in an eerily empty store while looking for Dinamita.

Eric Andre | Drumstick

In this teaser, comedian Eric Andre is in a familiar place as he fields questions from a TSA agent about his luggage. Back in 2022, Andre had his own run-in with the authorities at the Atlanta airport and wound up in a legal battle because of it. Now, Andre is playing a similar situation for laughs, but it looks like Dr. Umstick is to blame.

Kate McKinnon | Hellmann's

You have heard of Smelly Cat, but Mayo Cat is set to make its debut alongside Kate McKinnon in this Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's. The funniest aspect of this commercial is that McKinnon even takes a lighthearted dig at fellow SNL star Pete Davidson's love life. "You lasted longer than most," McKinnon says to offer Mayo Cat some encouragement.

Chris Pratt | Pringles

Chris Pratt is a megastar, and he has played countless roles in blockbuster movies over the years. In 2023, he even voiced Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." In this Pringles ad, Pratt is sporting an impressive mustache in real life, and his resemblance to Mr. P gets him another role as a well-known mustachioed character.

LL Cool J and Lainey Wilson | Coors Light

This year's Super Bowl commercial from Coors Light brings back an old classic — the Silver Bullet train. Conductor LL Cool J sets out to save a new boyfriend from an awkward watch party experience. Along the way, Grammy-winning country singer Lainey Wilson gets a cold beverage, and Coors Light also pokes a little fun at rival Corona.

In recent years, the NFL has run its own Super Bowl commercials featuring some of the biggest stars in the game, and that formula will not change for Super Bowl LVIII with multiple stars appearing in Ghana for this teaser. Last season's NFL ad saw Mexican flag football star Diana Flores playing keep away from some of the biggest names in the league.

Field of Fake | BODYARMOR

BODYARMOR employs several of its big-name partners in its Super Bowl LVIII commercial. Chief among them is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who will be on the field in the Super Bowl. The ad also features Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., and soccer superstar Alex Morgan.

Quinta Brunson | TurboTax

TurboTax has also brought out some of the best in Hollywood for its Super Bowl ad this year. "Abbott Elementary" creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson will be at the center of it all, but there is just as much talent behind the camera. TurboTax hired director Taika Waititi to direct the commercial as well, and the company is teasing something big for Feb. 11.

Gift Mode | Etsy

When France sent the Statue of Liberty to the United States in 1884, that was a hard gift to top. In Etsy's Super Bowl LVIII spot, the company reimagines what would have happened if the Americans had used Etsy's "Gift Mode" to find a return gift for the French.

Zach Braff, Donal Faison, Jason Momoa | T-Mobile

"Scrubs" stars and real-life friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison have become the musically-inclined spokesmen for T-Mobile of the last couple of years. For this year's Super Bowl commercial, they are bringing Aquaman star Jason Momoa into the mix, as they did with John Travolta in earlier big game spots. Momoa even recreates a famous moment from Flashdance at the end of the ad.