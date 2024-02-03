Super Bowl week is finally upon us. The longest season in NFL history will commence Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LVIII.

There are several juicy storylines heading into Sunday, including the Chiefs' quest to become the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Speaking of headlines, expect more than a few to come out of Super Bowl opening night, which will take place Monday.

Below is a preview of what you can expect to see, as well as how you can watch the action.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 5 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Paramount+

Along with coaches Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan, several prominent players from both teams will field interviews from podiums. Among those who will likely have their own podiums Monday night include quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce and defensive standouts Chris Jones and Nick Bosa.

The defending-champion Chiefs will take the stage first for introductions and media interviews. There will be a joint period with both teams starting at 9:15 before the 49ers being their session at 10. The event will conclude at 11.