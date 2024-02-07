The San Francisco 49ers will attempt to dethrone the reigning champions when they battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11. San Francisco (14-5) is looking to win its first Super Bowl title since 1994 and sixth overall, which would match the NFL record shared by Pittsburgh and New England. The 49ers have lost their last two appearances in the Super Bowl, including a 31-20 setback against Kansas City four years ago. That was the first of two championships in four seasons for the Chiefs (14-6), who edged Philadelphia 38-35 for the title last year.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Roberts is an astounding 22-5 on his last 27 against-the-spread picks involving the 49ers.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -127, Kansas City +107

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco's defense has not performed very well in the playoffs as it has allowed an average of 386 total yards after ranking eighth in the NFL during the regular season (303.9). But it still possesses one of the top pass rushers in the league in Nick Bosa, who was the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL with 18.5 sacks and registered 10.5 in 2023, giving him 44.5 over the last three seasons - the third-most in that span. The 26-year-old defensive end is the franchise leader with 10 playoff sacks after notching a pair in the 49ers' 34-31 triumph over Detroit in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers have a large assortment of offensive weapons, including 2023 NFL rushing leader Christian McCaffrey. The 27-year-old running back ran for a career-high 1,459 yards and recorded 21 total touchdowns during the regular season to tie former 49er Raheem Mostert for the league lead. McCaffrey ran for a pair of scores in each of the team's two games this postseason to give him a total of 25 TDs in 2023, the most by a player since LaDainian Tomlinson recorded 33 in 2006. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Betting against Patrick Mahomes in the postseason is not the wisest of decisions, as the 28-year-old has led Kansas City to victory in 14 of his 17 career playoff contests and each of the last six. Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl MVP who threw a total of five touchdown passes and ran for another score in the team's two Super Bowl victories. He orchestrated three TD drives in the fourth quarter against San Francisco in Super Bowl 54 as the Chiefs erased a 10-point deficit en route to their first championship since 1969.

Tight end Travis Kelce is the center of Kansas City's aerial attack, as he is the all-time leader in playoff receptions (156) and ranks second in postseason receiving yards (1,810) and touchdown catches (19). Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco has boosted the team's running game in the playoffs since being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, rushing for 451 yards - the sixth-most by a player over his first two postseasons in league history. The 24-year-old has amassed at least 75 scrimmage yards in each of his first six playoff contests and enters Super Bowl LVIII with a touchdown in seven consecutive games (seven rushing, one receiving). See which team to pick here.

