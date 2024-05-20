Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing multiple charges related to his high-speed car crash in March, plus a police investigation into an alleged nightclub assault, but the second-year veteran will be a full participant in the team's organized team activities (OTAs) starting Monday, according to ESPN.

Rice, 24, also partook in the virtual phase of the Chiefs' offseason programming, with head coach Andy Reid indicating the team was not prepared to make a decision on the receiver's future.

"We're waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place, and we'll go from there," Reid said in April. "As long as he's learned from (the accident), that's the important part of it. We'll take it from there and see what takes place."

A second-round draft pick out of SMU in 2023, Rice faces eight criminal charges stemming from a high-speed hit-and-run crash that occurred in Dallas on March 30, including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury. Rice, who also faces a civil lawsuit related to the crash, is also under investigation by Dallas police for an alleged assault in which a Dallas nightclub guest suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been arrested or charged due to that incident.

ESPN previously reported Rice is expected to receive a multi-game NFL suspension due to his off-field conduct. This comes a year after the Philadelphia native emerged as one of the Chiefs' top pass catchers, logging 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, helping Kansas City win its second straight Super Bowl.