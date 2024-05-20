The Arizona Cardinals are switching up their offensive line in 2024. Arizona signed offensive tackle Jonah Williams in free agency, and released veteran tackle D.J. Humphries this offseason. Humphries spent last year at left tackle, which leaves open a hole on that side. Evidently, that hole will be filled by the Cardinals' first-round pick from last year.

On Monday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Paris Johnson Jr. will flip from right tackle to left tackle to open OTAs, while Williams will fill in at right tackle, where he played for the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Gannon also said he reserves the right to change his mind, per Pro Football Talk, but this is how the Cardinals will start out.

Arizona selected Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a couple trades down and up the draft board. He was the first tackle selected in the draft, and the first Ohio State offensive lineman to be selected in the top 10 since Orlando Pace back in 1997. Johnson played left tackle for the Buckeyes in 2022, and was named a First Team All-Big Ten player and Consensus All-American after allowing two sacks with 11 pressures in 424 pass blocking snaps.

Fans will likely be in favor of this move, but it's worth keeping an eye on how Williams performs at right tackle. He earned a career-low 58.5 PFF grade after switching sides for the Bengals last year, but will get another chance at right tackle with this change of scenery.