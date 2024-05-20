Tommy DeVito was an unlikely starting quarterback for the New York Giants last season, holding the job for six games. The Giants moved on from DeVito when his performance wasn't helping them win games, going back to Tyrod Taylor toward the end of the season.

New York also has Daniel Jones back in the fold as the starting quarterback. It also signed Drew Lock to replace Taylor as the backup, leaving DeVito as the third-string quarterback and fighting for his job -- just like when he was trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent rookie last year.

"Yeah, we're not having this conversation for sure [if I was a third-round pick]. But at the end of the day, like I said, control what you can control, keep the chip on my shoulder, keep working," DeVito said, via ESPN. "Everyone has always been overlooked and it's kind of the same deal I was in last year. I know the offense now and I've been in some situations before. Looking forward to doing it again."

DeVito was one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season, given the fact the former Syracuse and Illinois signal-caller even started multiple games last season. He completed 64% of his passes for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns to three interceptions (89.2 rating), but averaged 6.2 yards per attempt and 112.3 passing yards per game.

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 64.0 YDs 1101 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.19 View Profile

Essentially, DeVito's job was not to turn over the football. For the better part of his starts, he accomplished that.

DeVito was benched for Taylor during halftime of the Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, after going 9 of 16 for 55 yards in the first half. He didn't see the field again until mop-up duty in Week 18, the final game of the regular season.

With a full offseason to prepare, DeVito knows he's a better player than the version that showed up last year. He just wants the opportunity.

"My growth will be through the roof now that I have a whole OTAs and training camp, this whole thing I didn't have last year," DeVito said. "So that is really what it was. All mental."