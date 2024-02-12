What Patrick Mahomes has been able to accomplish in his first six seasons as an NFL starting quarterback has been unmatched. Moments after the Kansas City Chiefs sealed their third Super Bowl title -- on a walk-off Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman -- the Chiefs quarterback laid on the sideline soaking in another incredible moment.

Mahomes has three Super Bowl championships in his career, joining only Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Troy Aikman as the only quarterbacks to hoist that many Vince Lombardi trophies. He has three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs, the only player to win three Super Bowl MVPs in a five-year span and the youngest player with two league MVPs and three championship MVPs.

Not only is Mahomes winning championships, he's doing it in comeback fashion. The Chiefs have been down 10+ points in all four of Mahomes' Super Bowl appearances. He's brought them back in three of them. Mahomes is the only quarterback to trail by double digits three times and win.

There have been seven double-digit comebacks in Super Bowl history. Mahomes is responsible for three of them.

Mahomes is 3-1 when trailing by 10+ points in a Super Bowl. Every other quarterback is 4-48. He's the only quarterback in NFL history to be over .500 when trailing by double digits at any point (17-14, minimum 10 starts). All other quarterbacks are 224-1,202-5 (.158 win percentage) in games their team trails by double digits.

Adding to Mahomes' legend is how dominant he was in the fourth quarter and overtime. Mahomes was 16 of 22 for 154 yards with a touchdown for a 107.0 passer rating. He also had four carries for 33 yards, including three rushes for first downs that extended drives. Mahomes went 3-for-3 on third-down rushes for first downs and 1-for-1 on fourth-down rushes for first downs.

The quarterback with the most rushing yards in a career in Super Bowl history (172), Mahomes finished with 333 passing yards and 66 rushing yards. No quarterback in Super Bowl history has ever had 325+ passing yards and 60+ rushing yards, yet Mahomes was able to accomplish the feat.

Mahomes had 210 passing yards and 59 rushing yards after halftime, becoming the first player with 200+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards in any playoff game since at least 1991.

To cap off Mahomes' historic night, he went 8 of 8 for 42 yards with a touchdown (128.1 rating), and had two carries for 27 yards during the clinching drive. Mahomes was essentially flawless when the Chiefs needed him most.

One of the greatest to ever play the position added to his legend, in a different way -- but with the same outcome.

