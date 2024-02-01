The Super Bowl is annually the biggest event in American sports, the most-watched broadcast of the year and brings together sports, music, celebrities and fans from all over. This year, the Super Bowl is in one of the entertainment capitals of the world: Las Vegas.

There are already lots of things to do in Vegas and the addition of the Super Bowl is only bringing more. Each year, there are Super Bowl parties that come to whatever city the event is in and this year is no different.

With tons of parties to choose from, it can be difficult to keep track of it all, so we put together a list of some of the best events of the week.

Super Bowl Opening Night

Opening Night kicks off the Super Bowl events, welcoming players, celebrities and fans. Players and coaches will make their first Super Bowl Week public appearance, answering questions from the media and addressing the crowd. It will be the only time, other than the actual game, that the two teams are in the same location at the same time.

Date: Monday, Feb. 5

Monday, Feb. 5 Location: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Tickets: Purchase here

Super Bowl Experience

The Super Bowl Experience is another fun event that takes place each year, allowing fans to take part in interactive football drills, see Super Bowl rings, Lombardi Trophies and get unique photo ops. There will also be NFL players signing autographs and speaking with fans.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 10

Wednesday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 10 Location: Mandalay Bay South Convention Center

Mandalay Bay South Convention Center Tickets: Purchase here

Shaq's Funhouse

Shaquille O'Neal Super Bowl party has become a tradition for the week leading up to the big game. Musicians, athletes and celebrities are always seen at his event. There will be a carnival midway, games, rides, as well as food and drinks.

Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Friday, Feb. 9 Location: XS Nightclub

XS Nightclub Performers: Lil Wayne, Diplo and more

Lil Wayne, Diplo and more Tickets: Purchase here

Gronk Beach

Rob Gronkowksi is known for loving a good fiesta. The four-time Super Bowl champion hosts a music festival that has turned into one of the must-attend events of Super Bowl week.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Feb. 10 Location: Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas Performers: Afrojack, Flo Rida and more

Afrojack, Flo Rida and more Tickets: Purchase here

SiriusXM Pandora's Exclusive Concert

The concert is open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners and features one of the biggest Latin stars, Maluma.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 8 Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Performers: Maluma

Maluma Tickets: Here is the official event website

Taste of the NFL

If you love trying new food, this is the event for you. NFL stars will be at the event as fans get to try a tasting menu curated by top chefs. Proceeds will help GENYOUth's in their goal to end student hunger across the country. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Feb. 10 Location: Keep Memory Alive Event Center

Keep Memory Alive Event Center Guests: Culinary stars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher

Culinary stars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher Tickets: Purchase here

Guy's Flavortown Tailgate

The event is free and family friendly and will be hosted by Guy Fieri and feature musical guests, food and drinks.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, before the Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 11, before the Super Bowl Location: Behind the High Roller & The LINQ Promenade

Behind the High Roller & The LINQ Promenade Performers: Dustin Lynch, Diplo

Dustin Lynch, Diplo Tickets: Free event

h.wood Homecoming

This marks the third year of h.wood Homecoming, an invite-only event. It will take place over two nights.

Date: Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10

Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10 Location: 360-degree entertainment epicenter built on the Las Vegas Strip

360-degree entertainment epicenter built on the Las Vegas Strip Performers: David Guetta, Future and more

David Guetta, Future and more Tickets: Invite only

The One Party by Uber

Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Friday, Feb. 9 Location: BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Performers: Post Malone

Post Malone Tickets: Free for Uber One members

Super Bowl LVIII goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.