Super Bowl 53: Every record set during Julian Edelman-dominated, lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever

ATLANTA -- With a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, the New England Patriots have matched the Pittsburgh Steelers with an NFL-record six Super Bowl titles.

The victory also gave Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick a record sixth championship. Brady has also played in the most Super Bowl games (nine) and Belichick has also been head coach in the most title games (nine).

Brady is also the oldest quarterback (41) to win a Super Bowl and has the most career passes (392), most completions (256) and most passing yards for a career at 2,838.

"It probably won't sink in for a very, very long time," Brady said of his sixth title. "I'm just so blessed to play with the best teammates through the years from our '01 team and all the way through now. I love all those guys. That's what makes this special, man. It's a brotherhood. All these relationships are so important in my life and I can't cherish it enough."

Julian Edelman (10 catches, 141 yards) passed Michael Irvin and moved into second place in all-time receiving yards behind Jerry Rice.

"Your job as a receiver is to get open and catch the ball and block in the run game," Edelman said. "My name was called, I was asked to make a couple of plays and we were able to do that."

Below are other Super Bowl records set or tied in Sunday night's game:

Set

Oldest head coach, winning team: Belichick (66)

Longest punt: Johnny Hekker (65 yards)

Most games, team: 11 (New England)

Fewest points, game, both teams: 16

Fewest points, game, winning team: 13 (Patriots)

Fewest points through three quarters, both teams: 6

Fewest touchdowns, game, both teams: 1

Fewest PATs, game, both teams: 1

Fewest kickoff returns, game, both teams: 2

Most consecutive drives ending with a punt, game, team: 8 (Rams)

Tied