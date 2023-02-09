Getting into the Super Bowl is never cheap, but that is especially the case this year with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meeting at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Not only does Super Bowl LVII feature two of the most recognizable brands in the NFL, it also features two of the most passionate fan bases. As a result, it will take a good chunk of change to get into the game. Fortunately for fans wanting to attend, it seems prices are getting slightly more affordable, at least compared to a week ago.

According to StubHub, the Wednesday and Thursday before the Super Bowl saw the biggest jump in sales (almost 10%) of any other 24-hour window in the past week. Total sales are officially ahead of Super Bowl LIV -- which was the last Super Bowl before the COVID-19 pandemic.

While sales are increasing, prices keep dropping every day. The average price of tickets sold dropped more than 10% since the Eagles and Chiefs earned their place in the Big Game. The get-in price for Super Bowl 57 is trending down and now sits at $3.2k, which is 12% down from the last 24 hours, per StubHub. The average ticket price went down 5% this week and is currently at $6.8k.

When it comes to individual states, it should be no surprise that Pennsylvania is in the lead with a 20% share of total sales on StubHub. California (13%), New Jersey (8%), Arizona (7%) and Florida (6%) round out the top-five states with the highest sales.

That doesn't mean Chiefs fans aren't doing their best to get to the game. Last week, StubHub saw the number of tickets sold in Kansas and Missouri more than triple in a 48-hour period. In that same time frame, StubHub sales in Pennsylvania increased by 54%. As of this Thursday, combined Kansas City and Missouri numbers show them with just under 8% of sales.

Fans have just a few more days to scrounge up the money for a ticket to Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off from Glendale on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.