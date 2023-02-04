Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the offense this season, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close out the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over-under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props is listed at eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Will he be targeted at least eight times again in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you be backing him with your Super Bowl 57 prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl with a 55-42 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $800 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong Super Bowl bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After simulating Eagles vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts goes under 45.5 rushing yards. Hurts has not been the same running threat he was prior to suffering a shoulder injury, going under 40 yards in three straight games since returning. Hurts had 11 carries against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, but it only resulted in 39 yards.

Kansas City knows Philadelphia has been beating teams with its rushing attack, so it will be focused on forcing Hurts to throw the ball downfield. The betting market has moved this total from 45.5 to 49.5, providing additional value on the Under. SportsLine's model expects a very similar output to the NFC title game, with Hurts rushing for just 39 yards in the latest simulations. See more NFL props here.

How to make Super Bowl LVII prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model found a prop that brings a big plus-money return of almost 3-1 and has three other NFL props you won't want to miss. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop bets for Super Bowl 2023.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.